FORECAST: Afternoon showers and storms return today, click here for the timing

Here is your forecast for Tuesday July 2nd, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and just a few very isolated showers around the coast this morning. After a dry start to the week, today the afternoon showers and storms return on a southwest breeze near 10mph. We will see our temperatures climb into the low 90s before the showers and storms start to develop between 2PM-3PM. The rain will be most widespread between 3PM-6PM this evening with most of the wet weather ending around sunset.

Our rain chances stay high tomorrow afternoon with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Our highs will once again be in the low 90s.

Looking ahead to July 4th, we have some really good news! Thursday will have the lowest rain chance in the entire 7-Day Forecast with a 30-40% chance of a scattered shower or storm in the afternoon. What little rain we see develop will be out of the area by firework time.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

