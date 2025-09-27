FORECAST: Afternoon scattered storms this weekend before drier air arrives

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

We are kicking off your weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

A nearby front will be close enough to increase rain chances on Saturday to 40%. That front will fizzle out Sunday morning.

On Sunday, as future-Imelda moves northward parallel to Florida's east coast. Imelda could be close enough to triggered inland showers and storms, especially in Glades and Hendry Counties.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO AND POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE #9, FORECAST TO BECOME IMELDA OVER THE WEEKEND

Looking ahead to next week, as future-Imelda moves toward the Carolina coast, drier air will be pulled across the western side of the state. That will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with just a 10-20% chance of extremely isolated showers.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.