FORECAST: Above normal temperatures expected to continue into weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, July 31st, 2025.

We are waking up this morning with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 70s inland, and upper 70s, low 80s closer to the coast.

A relatively dry radar is forecast for the first half of the day. After 2pm, isolated showers and storms will develop near I-75 and gradually move inland as southwesterly winds increase between 5-10 mph. That said rain chances overall will be even little lower today compared to last few days, closer to 30-40%.

Thanks to those southwesterly winds, highs are expected to stay below records in the low to mid-90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like 102-108°. A heat advisory has again been issued for DeSoto and Sarasota Counties from noon to 7pm, with additional heat advisories today in Collier, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Charlotte until 7pm as well.

Friday will present a little better chance for showers in the afternoon than today, but will still see rain chances around 40-50%. Similar chances are expected on Saturday, but we will see rain chances returning to the more seasonable 60-70% chances as we head into next week.

Temperatures this weekend will remain in the low to mid 90s, with triple digit feels like temperatures.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.