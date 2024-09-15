FORECAST: Above normal temperatures continue, isolated storms this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 15th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures into upper 70s and low 80s with patchy area of dense fog. That fog should lift by 10am.

This afternoon, westerly winds will again force any storm development inland. This means the best chance for scattered storms after 2pm will be in DeSoto, inland Charlotte, inland Lee, Glades, Hendry and inland Collier counties. The coast is expected to stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Sunday will once again be in the low to mid 90s, feels like temperatures around 105° with the humidity. A heat advisory is in place for in Collier County until 6pm.

A little bit drier arrive will arrive for Monday, dropping rain chances to around 30%. Still, temperatures will remain warm in the low 90s. The rest of the week, will be in the low to mid 90s with 40-50% chance of afternoon storms. We will also be watching Invest-95L off the Carolina Coastline as it could pull drier air south over Florida as it move up the East Coast later in the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

