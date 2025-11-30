FORECAST: Above normal temperatures are back in the forecast

Here is your forecast for Sunday, November 30th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After a cooler last two days, temperatures are warming back up. This morning we saw morning temperatures running 10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday. This afternoon highs will warm into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Still with an east breezy, a few showers could pass through our inland communities. Tonight, temperatures will cool in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

On Monday, our highs will stay around the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Again with an east wind, few passing showers could be pushes across the Peninsula, especially in Hendry and Collier Counties.

A weak cold front will pass through on Tuesday bring a thin line of showers in the afternoon, bring in a slight dip in temperatures, back into the lower 80s. It will also reinforce some drier air over Southwest Florida. Looking long range, strong looks to potential arrive next Sunday. That exact impacts are still to be worked out.

Still there is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.86" behind for the year. Moderate drought has now settled in across SWFL and is expected to get worse without rainfall.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

