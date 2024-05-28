FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue, need rain

Here’s your forecast for Tuesday, May 28th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to a very warm morning with our lows in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s along the coast. That is way above our average of 71°. This afternoon we will once again soar into the mid 90s. We are forecasting 95° for a high this afternoon. While that is above our average high of 91° it is shy of the record of 98° set back in 1953.

The wind today will shift out of the west once again and that will push the scattered showers and storms that develop inland and eventually over to the east coast. Our rain chance today is around 30% east of I-75 between State Road 29 and Lake Okeechobee.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds and warm once again with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we stay hot with temperatures remaining in the mid 90s with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain increases over the weekend as a weak frontal boundary gets pushed south in our direction. Right now the rain chance for Saturday and Sunday is around 50%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

