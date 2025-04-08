FORECAST: A wet start to the day

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, April 8th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a line of showers and storms moving through the area ahead of a weak cold front that will pass later today. We are waking up very warm as well with temperatures in the mid 70s. We will stay cloudy today and that will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. The wind will start shifting out of the northwest behind the front gusting 15-20mph.

Overnight, the clouds will stick around with temperatures dropping in the upper 50s to around 60°. This is slightly below our average of 63° for this time of the year.

Tomorrow the sunshine returns and we have a very nice day on the way with highs in the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s on Thursday. The next cold front arrive by the weekend. This one will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.