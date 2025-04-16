FORECAST: A weak cold front will push through today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, April 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s along to coastline. This afternoon we will reach 87° as we wait for a weak cold front to move through by lunchtime shifting our winds out of the north. This front will not bring us much needed rainfall and it will not impact our temperatures. It will drop the humidity on Thursday but highs will remain in the upper 80s. Friday and into this weekend our highs will be near 90° through Easter Sunday.

A burn ban is in place for Lee County as our dry conditions continue. Unfortunately, we stay dry this week with no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We are officially 4.05" behind for the year in Fort Myers and 4.21" behind in Naples.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

