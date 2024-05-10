FORECAST: A weak cold front arrives this weekend

Here’s your forecast for Friday, May 10th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very, very warm this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That is well above our average low of 68° for this time of the year. This afternoon a mix of sun and clouds with the winds starting south and turning more west 10-15mph during the late morning and afternoon. We will stay hot and dry today with highs in the low 90s, just a touch above our average of 89°.

Friday night into Saturday morning, we'll see a bit more cloud cover as a weak cold front moves through. An isolated shower or two Saturday morning is not out of the question, but that will be about it as far a rain when the front moves through the area. However, behind that front the winds will shift and become northwesterly and that will lower the humidity and make it more comfortable just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday afternoon behind the front with highs in the low 90s. Sunday morning, with the drier air in place we could wake up in the mid to upper 60s, but it will still be hot in the afternoon with highs around 90°, but at least we won't have to worry about an extra heat index with that lower humidity.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

