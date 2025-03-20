FORECAST: A weak cold front arrives later today

Here is your forecast form Thursday, March 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s along the coast. We will start the day sunny and ahead of a cold front will warm up to 80° as the breeze picks up by lunchtime. The wind will gust 20-25mph out of the southwest through the afternoon. The cold front will approach the coast around 6pm bringing clouds and a broken line of extremely isolated showers. If the line of showers holds together it will move inland around 8pm and all rain chances over by 10pm. The rain chance is only 10%.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning as the wind shifts out of the northwest overnight. This shift in the wind will bring in dry and cooler air to wrap up the workweek. Highs Friday under mostly sunny skies will only reach the mid 70s.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 70s as we start the weekend gorgeous.

Another front looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing us a slight chance of showers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

