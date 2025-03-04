FORECAST: A warmer day on the way, rain arrives tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, March 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along the coast which is 5-10 degrees warmer than where we were at this point yesterday. This afternoon it will be warm and breezy ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Our highs today will reach 83° with the wind out of the east-southeast 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow the winds will turn out the southwest and gust up to 30mph ahead of a cold front that will move through late afternoon and early evening bringing a broken line of showers through the area. That line of showers will arrive along the coast around 2PM and move out of the area by 7PM.

Behind the front we will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s and Friday morning we will wake up in the upper 40s!

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing another chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

