FORECAST: A Warm New Year's Day

FORECAST:

Happy New Year Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am this morning as visibility is less than 1/4 around town. Later this afternoon plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Overnight staying warm and humid which will lead to more dense fog for Sunday morning. We stay warm tomorrow afternoon with temperatures back in the low 80s as we wait for a cold front that will bring a cool change on Monday where highs will be in the low 70s. When that cold front passes early Monday morning we could see a few showers early. Our temperatures will climb throughout the week and will eventually be back in the low 80s mid to late week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

