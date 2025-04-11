FORECAST: A warm end to the workweek

Here is your forecast for Friday, April 11th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a nice start with temperatures in the upper 50s inland with low to mid 60s along the coast. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 84° this afternoon and our average high is 85°. The wind will start out of the north near 10mph before flipping out of the west by lunchtime. Later this afternoon and evening the wind will gusts 20-25mph as we wait for a cold front to arrive overnight.

The cold front will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little breezy Saturday with winds gusting out of the west-northwest up to 20mph. The humidity will be low all weekend.

We warm up pretty quickly next week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as we stay sunny and dry.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

