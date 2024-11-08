FORECAST: A warm and breezy Friday

Here is your weather update for Friday November 8th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to another warm morning across the area with temperatures in the low to mid 70s which is well above our average of 63° for this time of the year. This afternoon will be warm and breezy once again with highs climbing back into the upper 80s. Our average high is 82° and we are expecting to reach 88° this afternoon with an east wind gusting 15-20mph. We will also see more sunshine today as Hurricane Rafael continues to pull west away from the state.

Overnight, we stay breezy with our lows falling into the low 70s with a few upper 60s possible inland.

The sunshine will stick around into the weekend with our highs remaining in the upper 80s. Right now, it looks like we could pick up a few showers and more cloud cover on Veteran's Day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

