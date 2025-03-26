FORECAST: A very warm day expected in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, March 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit cooler this morning, but despite the cooler start we will see our temperatures soar into the upper 80s this afternoon. We are forecasting 87° which is well above our average of 82°. It will be sunny today with a light breeze out of the north-northeast gusting 10-15mph later in the day.

Tonight we will stay clear and nice with lows falling back into upper 50s to low 60s across the area.

We stay warm and sunny to wrap up the workweek with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend. We could see a few showers late Saturday, but the higher rain chances arrive on Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and a few storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

