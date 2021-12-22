FORECAST: A Nice Cool Change Arrives Today

FORECAST:

The cold front that brought severe weather to Southwest Florida yesterday is bringing a nice cool change in the days ahead. This morning we are waking up to cooler temperatures sitting around 60 degrees with a WNW wind 5-10mph that is kicking up a few light showers along the coast. This afternoon sunny and cool with temperatures in the low 70s. Skies clear overnight and along with a north wind 5-10 mph that will push our lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as we start our Thursday. That is well below our average of 56 degrees for this time of year.

We will slowly warm up Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs rebounding back in the upper 70s. No rain chance through the holiday weekend.

We will continue our warming pattern into next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

