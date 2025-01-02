FORECAST: A much cooler morning in Southwest Florida!

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, January 2nd, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! What a difference outside this morning. Our temperatures have dropped 20 degrees in some areas compared to where we were 24hrs ago and it's all thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday. This afternoon our temperatures will reach the mid 70s which is right on track for this time of year. We will a mix of sun and clouds with a north-northeast breeze gusting 10-15mph.

Overnight, a few clouds and it will be chilly again with lows dropping back in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another cold front will arrive Friday and that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air dropping most of Southwest Florida in the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Our highs Saturday will only be in the upper 60s. We will warm up a bit Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

If you like the cooler weather, well get ready because an evening stronger cold front will arrive next Tuesday. That will keep our highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some areas north waking up in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

