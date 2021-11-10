FORECAST: A Little Warmer Today

FORECAST :

It's a little warmer this morning as we are waking up to temperatures in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Later this afternoon we will see highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and an ENE breeze 5-10 mph. Overnight we stay dry with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Heading into Thursday we will see more clouds and a 50% chance of showers and highs back in the low 80s. Showers could linger a bit into Friday before cooler air arrives over the weekend along with more sunshine. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one area for possible development. It is a powerful non-tropical low pressure system located more than 400 miles northeast of Bermuda. Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that hurricane-force winds are occurring south of the center. However, the low is still interacting with a frontal boundary, and the system has not yet acquired enough tropical cyclone characteristics to be considered a

subtropical storm. Additional development is still possible during the next day or two, and a subtropical storm could form during this time.

Formation chance through 48 hours medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

