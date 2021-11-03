FORECAST: A Little Warmer This Afternoon

FORECAST :

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees this morning with a few passing clouds. The radar is quiet and later this afternoon we will be a little warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Thursday we will see storms possible late in the evening and overnight as a front begins to approach Southwest Florida. Friday we will see more storms as the cold front passes bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. Otherwise, they are not monitoring any other areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.