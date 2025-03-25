FORECAST: A few showers around this morning

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, March 25th, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few showers around the area this morning as a weak cold front moves through. It is also really warm and humid out there this morning with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. This afternoon the front will pull the showers east and our skies will clear pushing our afternoon highs in the mid 80s. There is potential for a few late afternoon showers around Lake Okeechobee.

Tonight we will be mostly clear as we stay warm with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The next few days we stay warm as the cold front will not have much of an impact on our temperatures. Highs through Saturday will stay in the mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

