FORECAST: A Fairly Dry Day Before Our Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow

FORECAST:

It's a warm start in Southwest Florida as we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s this morning with calm winds. You factor in the humidity and the feels like temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. The radar is dry this morning and this afternoon we will see just a few showers and storms develop inland before they move off toward the east coast on a southwest wind 5-10mph. Our highs the afternoon will be in the low 90s.

Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the upper 70s.

As what remains of Ida moves east across the U.S. it will drag a moisture tail or cold front across the state and this will influence our weather tomorrow and Friday bringing more cloud cover and a higher chance of rain. Our rain chance increases to 50-60% Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Kate and newly formed Tropical Storm Larry. You can find the latest on Larry here.

They are also monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean for possible development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

