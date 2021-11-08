FORECAST: A Cool Sun Filled Day To Start The Workweek

FORECAST :

After a cool and sunny weekend we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning with clear skies and a NNE breeze 5-10mph. This afternoon all sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. We start warming up the next few days with highs back in the low 80s by Wednesday due to the winds shifting more out of the east and southeast. Another cold front is on the way late in the week and should move through on Friday bringing showers and cooler weather once again for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. We will see plenty of sunshine especially late Saturday through Sunday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one area in the Atlantic. It is a non-tropical low pressure system located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This system is forecast to move east-northeastward during the next several days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by mid-week over the subtropical Atlantic Ocean. By early this weekend, the low could acquire some

subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or east-northeastward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days low 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

