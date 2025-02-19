FORECAST: A cold front is on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for inland Collier, Glades and Hendry counties until 8AM this morning as visibility could be as low as 1/4 of a mile. That fog will mix out and this afternoon will be warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are forecasting 83° which is a few degrees above our average of 79°.

The wind will be out of the southwest this afternoon gusting 20-30mph before the front arrives this evening. We will pick up a chance of scattered showers as the front moves through the area. Those showers will move through between 4PM-8PM. We need the rain as we are over 3" behind for the year in Fort Myers.

Overnight, we will stay cloudy with lows in the low 60s. The wind will shift overnight and tomorrow it will be out of the north-northwest and that will keep our temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow. Thursday night into Friday we will see lows in the mid to upper 40s, which is well below our average of 57° for this time of the year.

We will see another chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast as another front moves through on Sunday. Right now the rain chance on Sunday is at 30%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.