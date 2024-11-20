FORECAST: A cold front arrives today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday November 20th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A cold front is on the way today and that will bring some rain, breezy conditions and eventually cooler temperatures. We are waking up much warmer this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will hit 81° before the cold front moves through.

Rain is possible today especially between 9AM and 1PM. Most of the rain will be moving out near sunset. That is when we expect to see the winds start to shift out of the northwest. That will bring in much cooler and drier air in the days ahead.

Overnight, our skies will clear and our low tomorrow morning will be in the low 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 70s and it will be breezy with winds gusting 15-20mph out of the northwest.

We get even cooler over the weekend. Our coolest morning will be Saturday and Sunday mornings where some areas will wake up with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs Saturday will be around 71° and Sunday we will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

We warm up even more on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

