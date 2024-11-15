FORECAST: A cold front arrives this afternoon

Here is your weather update for Friday November 15th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 60s inland. We are waiting on a cold front to arrive this afternoon to bring us slightly cooler and drier air. That front will start to slide through DeSoto and Charlotte counties around 11am and there is a chance of a quick isolated shower as the front moves through as the winds shift out of the north gusting 15-20mph. The front will be through Lee county around 1pm and through all of Southwest Florida between 4-5pm.

We will reach a high of 85° this afternoon before the front moves through. That is a few degrees above our average of 81° for this time of the year.

Overnight, our skies will be clear and our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s inland and around 60 for the rest of the area. We are forecasting 60° for Fort Myers which is two degrees below our average of 62°.

The nice weather will stick around all weekend. We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

The next front arrives next Wednesday and some tropical moisture from the remnants of Sara could get pulled into the front bringing a chance of rain mid-week. This front will be stronger and that will keep our temperatures in the mid 70s next Thursday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

