FORECAST: A cold front arrives later today, cold nights on the way

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 6th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Later on today we will reach the upper 70s before a cold front arrives later this evening. The wind will pick up quickly this morning and by lunch time will be gusting out of the southwest 20-30mph.

When the front arrives later on today will be bring a broken line of showers with it between 5-10PM. The wind will shift to the northwest behind the front and that will bring in cold air for the next few days. Tonight we see mid to upper 40s across almost all of Southwest Florida. We are forecasting 48° tonight which is a few below our average of 54°.

We get even colder in the days ahead. Highs Tuesday will only reach the low 60s and will stay in the mid 60s through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday morning we will wake up in the low 40s with upper 30s not out of the question in the northern part of the area.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

