FORECAST: A cold front arrives this evening

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 29th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! I hope you had a great Thanksgiving!

We are waking up with patchy fog once again this morning with visibility in some areas less than a mile. That fog will mix out after 8AM and we will see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon as we wait for a cold front to arrive later this afternoon into the evening. Highs this afternoon will reach 80° with a wind out of the west near 10mph.

The front will bring a line of showers this afternoon. That line will move northwest to southeast and will bring a chance of showers to Charlotte and DeSoto county around 3PM and that line will start to break apart as it moves south and by 6PM that broken line of showers will be in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. After sunset that line will quickly move east and break apart and by 8-9PM the rain chance is over for Southwest Florida.

Behind the front we will see cooler weather for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 70s.

Early next week will be cold for our standards. Highs on Monday will only be around 71° and Tuesday we are likely to stay in the upper 60s in many locations. The lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the 40s with Tuesday morning being the coldest. Right now, the forecast low for Tuesday morning is 45° in Fort Myers. It is possible that we will see upper 30s inland and north.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

