FORECAST: A breezy and warm day expected in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday November 6th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a very warm start with temperatures in mid to upper 70s. This afternoon it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s as the breeze picks up and gusts 20-25mph out of the east-southeast. The breeze will stay high overnight as well with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper 70s which is well above our average of 64° for this time of year.

The rain chance today is around 30% as we will see a few scattered showers and storms on the breeze.

Hurricane Rafael will continue to pull northwest and eventually west tomorrow over the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico. The small size of the hurricane and the movement away from the state will keep the impacts very minimal for Southwest Florida. It will continue to be breezy with winds gusting up to 25mph Thursday as the 30% chance of scattered showers and storms continue.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

