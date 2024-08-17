FORECAST: A break from the heat, as lower humidity arrives

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 17th, 2024.

The break from the humidity and sweltering heat will be brief and last only two days, but it's timing out perfectly for weekend plans!

This morning we are waking up with dew points around 70° with the drier moving into SWFL. With the low humidity, expect Saturday and Sunday we will be mostly dry with only a 30% chance of a shower or storm mainly in Collier county, where some moisture may linger farther southward.

Highs both days will be in the low 90s. With the lower dew points, there won't be as much of a heat index either. Overnights will be a little cooler as well, in the mid-70s, which is around our average of 75° but 5-8° lower than what we have seen in a while.

The dry air starts to get replaced by more moisture early next week with afternoon showers and storms returning Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

