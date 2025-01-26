FORECAST: 70s and 80s on the way this week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, January 26.

This morning temperatures are running more 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

High temperatures Sunday return to normal in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

Most of week will be above average in the upper 70s, around 80° by Thursday.

The week will also we rather dry, as moderate drought is starting to settle into SWFL. As we start to head into a drier period in the extended forecast, we will have to watch the drought index more and more heading into February and March.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

