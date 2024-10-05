FORECAST:1-2 punch as heavy rains arrive on Sunday, followed by a tropical system midweek

Here is your forecast for Saturday, October 5th, 2024

This morning we are tracking sunny skies as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity, feels like temperatures will be around 100°.

Showers and thunderstorms will build once again this afternoon after 2pm. Look for locally heavy downpours leading to street flooding.

Storm threat will gradually wind down and should be mostly out of SWFL by 9pm .

Heading into Sunday, a trough of low pressure in the Gulf will begin to increase our rain chances, especially the second half of Sunday. Rounds of heavy rain will be a concern Sunday through Monday. Considering how saturated the ground already is, this could lead to flooding.

Then our eyes shift to the Tropics. An tropical system will likely form in the Gulf this week and looks to impact the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Not only could this bring more heavy rainfall, but potential tropical force winds and unfortunately storm surge. Details are still to be worked out as track and intensity become more clear.

