COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A flash flood warning has been issued for I-75 in Collier County until 3:15PM.

This is about 8 to 9 miles east of State Road 29 to the Collier County line.

The warned area has seen 3 to 5 inches of rain so far, with an additional 1 to 4 inches expected. Rain is falling at a rate of 4 to 6 inches per hour.