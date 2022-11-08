Voters say they are willing to wait in line to make sure their voices are heard

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — People waited for more than an hour to vote on Tuesday throughout many of the 13 polling locations.

Residents say that they are basing some of their local races on how leaders reacted during Hurricane Ian.

Others were excited to show up and vote for Governor and Senate races.

Voter Sheila Miller explained, “This is one of the most important reasons to come out and vote today if you don’t like the way the country is you need to be here today. If you like it, stay home. I don’t like it that’s why I’m here. I waited in line for an hour and a half because it’s that important to me and I would’ve waited longer.”

While Kathleen Romano didn't mind the wait and says she would have waited even longer like many others, “I have literally been a political person but not to the extreme that I am at this place where at in today’s game. I wouldn’t care if I had to wait, sit here and stand and wait for 6 to 8 hours. I am so happy to see those turn out that if anybody even thought about coming up please come out and vote we need your vote.”

Throughout today we went to Lee County Library where the wait was about an hour, Northwest Regional Library and North Fort Myers Recreation Center had an hour and a half wait times but Schandler Park that’s where it was less than a 5-minute wait to vote.

Steve Gehle, “Well I thought it was kind of a shoe in my people were going to win but you still have to go out and support the team.”

Even though polling locations changed and were down to 13 locations post-Hurricane Ian.

All the residents who spoke with us today didn't mind the wait times.

“It wasn’t too bad I don’t know how long we stood in line it was about an hour and you wanna know what because of Ian they didn’t have the normal polling locations open but you could have early voted we just tend to be the kind of people that like to go on voting day,” said voters Kenneth and Mary Limburg.

Lee County voter Ben Caccavale said, “It’s important to vote that’s what I feel like I want to make sure I vote for the right people.”