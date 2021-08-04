FORECAST: More storminess for Thursday then a return to PM storms Friday & weekend

FORECAST:

The forecast will return to daily PM storms later this week, this weekend into next week as the Bermuda High builds back into the area from the Atlantic. The weather lately has been stormy and a bit cooler due to a sagging front and a stubborn upper-level trough over the northern Gulf. This trough will lift out allowing the high to build back into the area from the east. An easterly flow will set back up across the area heading into the weekend leading to inland AM storms transitioning to PM storms along the coast. Highs through the period will reach the low to mid-90s with lows in the

mid-70s. The easterly flow and afternoon storms should keep overnights a bit cooler than we've seen lately. Expect this pattern to continue through most of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic both west and east of the Cabo Verde Islands. Both have LOW chances for development in 5 days and are not of immediate concern.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

