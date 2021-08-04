Watch
Latest VideosWeather

Actions

FORECAST: More storminess for Thursday then a return to PM storms Friday & weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with scattered storms moving on our coast this morning. Storms will continue to move into our area through this afternoon with the highest concentration being in our inland communities late this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with highs near 90 later today.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:08:58-04

FORECAST:
The forecast will return to daily PM storms later this week, this weekend into next week as the Bermuda High builds back into the area from the Atlantic. The weather lately has been stormy and a bit cooler due to a sagging front and a stubborn upper-level trough over the northern Gulf. This trough will lift out allowing the high to build back into the area from the east. An easterly flow will set back up across the area heading into the weekend leading to inland AM storms transitioning to PM storms along the coast. Highs through the period will reach the low to mid-90s with lows in the
mid-70s. The easterly flow and afternoon storms should keep overnights a bit cooler than we've seen lately. Expect this pattern to continue through most of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic both west and east of the Cabo Verde Islands. Both have LOW chances for development in 5 days and are not of immediate concern.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku