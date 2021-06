CHARLOTTE COUNTY,Fla. — Starting Wednesday July 7, the Rio de Janeiro south at Rampart Boulevard will be closed from 7am to 4:30pm until July 8. Detour signs will be posted along the road for alternate routes to be used by travelers.

The sidewalks along this road will be closed as well during this time.

The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.