Tre Boston, Jaylen and Sammy Watkins all speak on Super Bowl memories

FORT MYERS, Florida — Another Super Bowl has come and gone, but the city of Fort Myers got the opportunity to get an inside look from some NFL players, and from some Southwest Florida boys.

"Going to the pinnacle is everything you ever dreamed of," said Tre Boston. "Since you were a pop Warner kid playing here in Fort Myers. It's one of those things that's surreal when you get there. You never think you're going to reach the stage and then next thing you know, you're there."

For Jaylen and Sammy Watkins, they've gotten the opportunity to bring home the Super Bowl title, and remember that feeling like it was yesterday.

"I think it's one of the biggest moments," said Sammy. "To even get to the Super Bowl. I mean that's just one of the things we dream of our whole lives. And for me, I didn't win in high school, I didn't win in college. So winning On the biggest stage, is like man my dreams. If I were to never do anything else in this life, I won a Super Bowl. So it's one of the biggest moments in your life."

With D1 Training making it's way to Fort Myers, these three hope to pass on their knowledge to tomorrow's super stars.

"Even with The Super Bowl, experiences are everything," said Jaylen. "We've all collectively tried to win from pop warner to college. Like he said, to be at the pinnacle of the sport and to win, that alone. It's pretty cool that we all played and won at this game. We're all local and the kids can come in and watch the Super Bowl but also be around some Super Bowl talent."