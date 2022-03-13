Watch
Southwest Florida coaches reflect on new FHSAA classifications

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 13, 2022
FORT MYERS, Florida — The FHSAA has now approved the new Suburban and Metro classifications for high school football in the state of Florida.

Which means, teams in the city of Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, will now all play each other in their own bracket.

Giving teams in Southwest Florida, a chance to capture those long elusive state titles.

"To be completely honest, what we do from now to the Fall does not change," said Immokalee Head Football coach James Delgado.

Coach Delgado wasn't a huge advocate for the change before it happened.

He believed, that you had to play the best to be the best.

But now that the rules have changed, he is wondering how his team will perform when it's all said and done.

"We obviously have an opportunity to go out and do something really special and I'm excited to see how that's going to shake out."

