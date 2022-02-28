FHSAA looking for possible change in High School Football format

FORT MYERS, Florida — Here in the state of Florida, football is king, no matter where you go around the state.

But lately, It seems like the cities like Jacksonville Miami and Tampa have reigned supreme in the game of football.

Bringing home a lot more state titles, then here in Southwest Florida.

Leaving the FHSAA wondering, can they change that.

According to Florida Gridiron Preps, last year all 8 of the state champions came from a metro area.

Sending teams like those in Southwest Florida, home early.

So does something need to change?

“Depending on where you are, yes, the answer is yes,” said Immokalee head Football coach James Delgado.

Many coaches in Southwest Florida, are on both sides.

And head coach Maurice McClain believes, a change needs to be made, so his guys can have a shot at a more balanced playoff.

“Based off our community, there’s only two schools in Hendry County," said McClain. "As far as that pool to pull kids from, we don’t have that opportunity. And that will give us a better chance at making that additional run.”

If the committee decided to continue with this format, then it would place metro teams suburban teams in their own classification.

But some coaches, feel they need to play the best in the state, to claim that title.

“I wanna compete against the best without a doubt," said Delgado. "Whether it’s best in the suburban county or the best in the metro county. What you ultimately want is to say is that we are competing for state title year in and year out because of the way we do things here because of the standard that we have set in our program. Because of the talent level, that standard won’t change.”

But for some of these seniors, they want the best shot they can get, before they hang up the jersey for the final time.

“Here in Immokolee, it’s a small town," said Senior Darius Billie. "There’s really not much going on here except football. So, this is what we really depend on and we’d like to play for state.”