Immokalee High Basketball standout reaches 1000 career points

IMMOKALEE, Florida — Immokalee High School has only had 5 players in their Boys Basketball history to reach 1000 career points.

Kevin Charles, made his mark, and became the 6th player to complete this feat.

"It feels good," said Charles. "Coming into Varsity Basketball my Sophomore year, young, haven't done it before. Just going and hitting it Senior year, it just feels good."

Charles didn't have the long process of Basketball dreams growing up.

He didn't start his love of the game, till middle school.

"No this wasn't my sport when I started in 6th or 7th grade," said Charles. "Back then, I was playing football. That's when I decided to take it serious and now, it's become a reality and it's my main sport."

But Charles knows, although this achievement is his, he knows he couldn't have done it without his team.

"Without your teammates, there's nothing," said Charles. "It's not just 1 vs 5, it's 5 vs 5. And at Immokalee Basketball, we rep we vs me. So it's just me, it's my teammates."