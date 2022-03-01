FSW Softball looks to keep #1 national ranking

FORT MYERS, Florida — The FSW Softball team is looking to defend their national championship this year.

And as they find themselves halfway through their season, they also look forward to hanging on to their #1 ranking in the nation.

But head coach Robert Iamurri said, they aren't heading into this with a chip on their shoulder.

“No actually it's probably opposite," said Iamurri. "A lot of people are going to be gone in for us. So obviously at a junior college level, we've got two defending starters. There's always a lot of turnover, but so is everybody else. The returners have done a great job, and those freshmen coming in I've done a great job."

And as the team gets ready for the home stretch of the schedule, they hope to keep the good fortune on their side.

“This is a pretty experience group," said Iamurri. "Obviously there’s a target on your eye. There’s only obviously been the one preseason out there. They know there’s some pretty good teams out there.“