SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are going beyond the ice in Sunrise and are sending help to victims of Hurricane Milton.

The team was on a four-game away stretch when Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Oct. 9.

“I would like all the people in Florida to let you know we are thinking about you," said Head Coach Paul Maurice. "It's a really difficult time. Some people have lost their homes and people have lost their lives. So, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.”

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the Florida Panthers helping victims of Hurricane Milton:

Florida Panthers go beyond the ice to help victims of Hurricane Milton

Through the Florida Panthers Foundation’s partnership with the Salvation Army of Broward County, a rapid response vehicle was able to deploy to Clearwater filled with supplies and other aid for Milton victims.

“We’re thrilled to be in partnership with the Florida Panthers,” said David Hayton, Director of Development for the Salvation Army of Broward County. “They are all about lifting up the community, we are all about community in partnership with them.”

Hayton told Fox 4 that the Salvation Army Florida Panthers Rapid Response Vehicle has deployed three times in 2024 in areas affected by hurricanes.

Florida Panthers. Supplies being brought to Hurricane Milton victims.

“We deployed for a tropical storm which became Hurricane Debby, we had a deployment for Hurricane Helene up in the big bend area,” said Hayton. “And now, just early Monday morning we sent a group off for Hurricane Milton to assist our ongoing efforts in the area.”

The Salvation is accepting donations for areas affected by hurricanes, and you can donate by CLICKING HERE, where you can specify what area you want your donation to benefit.

FOX 4 is the official broadcast partner of the Florida Panthers.

Here's how you can watch the Panthers.

https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/heres-how-can-you-watch-the-florida-panthers-on-fox-4