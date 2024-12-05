Dressing like a champ: Amy and Trent suit up in the Panthers locker room

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — It takes a lot to become a Stanley Cup Champion.

And as the Fox 4 Morning News Team's Amy Wegmann and Trent Aric found out, just getting on the ice is complicated.

All December Fox 4 is celebrating it's partnership with the Florida Panthers. Watch here, as the team's equipment manager suits Amy up from helmet to skates.

Panthers Equipment Manager

As Dakota King explains, every player (and Amy) wears two shin pads, two elbow pads, hockey pants, shoulder pads, skates, gloves, and a helmet.

"This is the most equipment, probably, for any sport," King said.

Once she had all the equipment and a Panthers jersey on, Amy wanted to do two things.

1. Get into a hockey fight with Trent

Fox 4 Amy and Trent joke around in the Panthers locker room

2. Know how, with all that equipment, the players skate around so fast and effortlessly

Florida Panthers Florida Panthers practice

"Most of these players have been on skates since they were 3 or 4 years old," King said.

"They're definitely very athletic to be able to maneuver the way that they do on the ice with that quick speed, he said. "I mean these guys are going 20 miles an hour, you know, high speeds banging into each other and shooting pucks 100 miles an hour."

