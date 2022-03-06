FGCU Women's Basketball looking to finish strong for Selection Sunday

FORT MYERS, Florida — The Eagles have dominated this season, holding a 26-2 record and the number 22 spot in the country.

But of course, they're not focused on that.

They're looking at wedding yet another conference title, and looking forward to March 13 for selection Sunday.

"I think it's really important for us to come out and play hard together," said Senior Tishara Morehouse. "We've been here, FGCU has been here a lot of the times. So we just have to come out and play hard and play FGCU basketball."

The Eagles are hosting the conference tournament this week.

And although they've beaten almost everyone in the conference, they don't want to let that fact, get in their heads.

"We know that everybody wants to beat us, so we know we have to play hard," said Morehouse. "We beat these teams already, so again everybody wants to beat us. So will be looking forward to playing liberty I'm sure and beating them for a third time will be a tough one."

With a shot at the NCAA tournament on the line, the Eagles want to finish strong, and take home the conference title.

"I think we're going in with a clean slate," said Morehouse. "We don't really look at the rankings, we know what kind of team we are we know how good we are, and we know that we play fast. So I think they were just confident and we're going to try to take it all."

