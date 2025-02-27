EXTRA TIME: Go off-pitch with FOX 4 & FC Naples in this weekly video podcast!

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Saturday, March 8 at 7:00pm, FC Naples will proudly debut to supporters and fans in its first-ever home match.

But after the team leaves the pitch at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Fox 4's Ryan Kruger will take you behind the scenes of this inaugural season for Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

That included Monday, February 24, when Ryan was joined in the FOX 4 studio by FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland.

Click the video above to the video podcast and learn how Poland helped build the team from scratch, stories from his playing days internationally, and why he calls himself the youngest snowbird.