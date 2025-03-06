EXTRA TIME: FC Naples gaffer's match predictions & why one defender loves Naples

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 2!

FC Naples will proudly debut to supporters and fans in its first-ever home match on Saturday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m.

But there's a whole first season to enjoy too, and since FOX 4 is the official broadcast partner for FC Naples, every week FOX 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

Ryan was on the pitch for a team practice earlier in the week:

FC Naples First Game Preview

In Episode 2, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland what he expects from the first match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. He also talked about the culture he’s trying to build with the squad.

And later, you’ll hear from Max Glasser, a 24-year-old defender on the team originally from California. Max will talk about his career as a young professional athlete and what he has loved so far about Naples.

FC Naples

Now lets talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Get a stadium tour with Senior Ryan Kruger and team CEO Bob Moreno:

FC Naples Stadium Tour

And finally, click here to check out all the work the team and the community have put in to reach this historic home-opener.