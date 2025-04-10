EXTRA TIME EP 7: FC Naples remains in 1st, tough test this weekend

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 7!

FC Naples is the hottest team in USL Leauge 1 with two 3-0 shutout victories in one week.

The team's relentless defense has stood out, but the offense has started coming together in recent weeks.

WATCH EPISODE 6 TO HEAR ABOUT THE TEAM'S EARLY SUCCESS:

EXTRA TIME EP: 6

There's a whole first season to enjoy too, and since Fox 4 is the official broadcast partner for FC Naples, every week Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 7, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland about the team's hot start. You'll also hear how the team's relentless defense is helping them shut out opponents.

Watch Episode 3 to learn more about the team's prolific scorer:

EXTRA TIME EP 3

You'll also hear about the upcoming matches against Richmond Kickers and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

FC Naples

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.