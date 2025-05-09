EXTRA TIME EP 11: Go behind the scenes with two members of the FC Naples front office

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 11!

FC Naples has quickly captured the attention of southwest Florida and the USL League 1. This week, on Extra Time, meet two members of the front office to find out how the team has found success and community engagement so quickly.

The team is currently on an extended break. Last weekend's match against AV Alta FC was postponed due travel delays. FC Naples faces two tough matches next week, in Chattanooga and Portland, Maine.

Every week Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 11, click the video above to hear from Reis Planson and Alessandro Martin, two members of the front office for FC Naples. Planson is originally from England, but came to America to help spread the love of soccer. Martin, meanwhile, grew up in Naples and first joined FC Naples as an intern before moving into a full time role.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.