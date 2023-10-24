SANIBEL | "Pink Out" gets set for an October of offering breast cancer awareness

SANIBEL, Fla. — As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Sanibel community is rallying behind a dedicated group, Sanibel's Pink Out, which is set to host its 13th Annual Breast Cancer Picnic. This event, which initially began with a simple picnic table 13 years ago at Sanibel Fire Station 1, has grown into an annual tradition with even more to offer this year.

The festivities are scheduled to take place this Thursday, right at the same fire station where it all began.

Sanibel's Pink Out has expanded its mission over the years, and this year's event promises to be an even more comprehensive experience, featuring an auction and a raffle with a wide array of prizes up for grabs.

According to Gloria Garrett, a board member of Pink Out,

"All the businesses in our community, and some that have not yet returned, are enthusiastically participating by contributing gifts to the raffles and sponsoring various aspects of the event."

Many local businesses have stepped up to support this cause in various ways, including offering free flyer printing, creating signs, and even providing food for the event. This community-wide commitment is driven by the fact that so many individuals have been touched by breast cancer in some way, whether through personal loss or as survivors themselves.

Jay Richter, the managing broker of John R Wood Properties, shared,

"Over the last 16 years, we've had seven people, in this office, staff or agents that have battled breast cancer."

Pink Out's mission goes beyond awareness; it aims to make a tangible impact by offering financial assistance and bridging gaps in insurance for individuals. The organization is also dedicated to promoting early detection, recognizing its role in saving lives.

As Ann Neubauer, president of Pink Out, stated, "We want everyone to get a mammogram. Early detection is absolutely key to survival."

In addition to the picnic, the organization will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.