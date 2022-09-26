Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact on Sanibel

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Sanibel has a potential to see at least 4 feet of a storm surge in the area. Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"I’m a little nervous about the storm I don’t like the fact that they’re like well in the cone out of the cone because mother nature can turn a curveball and really do a lot of damage if she wants just pray everybody is safe through this whole thing," says Dawn Maovasio who is a SWFL Resident.

Dawn isn't the only one concerned as officials are gearing up, going over hurricane plans and keeping an eye on possible evacuations ahead.

Samantha Quinn with Sanibel Fire Rescue explains, "Right now we just want to make sure that our residents and our visitors stay vigilant. Everybody needs to monitor what’s on the local news and make sure that they are following city guidelines. A evacuation kit is essential at the moment."

Quinn added for people to keep in mind the bridge to Sanibel could close due to high winds and you could be told to evacuate.

"We want to put our firefighters and also our residents safety first so if there is an evacuation we encourage people to hear those warnings and evacuate the island in the event that winds are sustained over 40 miles an hour we will not be able to respond."

CEO of Sanibel Captiva Conservation Commission James Evans was also among the people to express their concerns. "Our biggest concern today is storm surge we’re concerned you know what the direction of the storm and the wind that will be coming in from the southern end of that storm the surge that would be pushing up to our barrier islands on to Sanibel Captiva Island."

"Be very careful be conservative leave the island sooner than later not wait until the last minute and have a hurricane plan," says Evans.