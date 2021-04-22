Naples couple takes a leap of faith quitting their full-time careers to open The Food Rock Food Truck

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — When life gives you lemons, you start a food truck business. Okay, no that's not how the saying goes, but for one couple in Naples, it’s a reality, after the COVID 19 pandemic caused them to take a different path in life.

“ I was the head chef at my last job. I had to make the biggest decisions that really hurt me. I had to let go of all my employees so I’m like you know what, I don't want to do this anymore,” said Chef JD, Head Chef & Owner The Food Rock, Food Truck.

“ I was a medical assistant and I worked my way up to a registered nurse but the chaos and the anxiety of COVID, the pressure that all these nurses have, was what caused me to break out of the healthcare network,” said Jennifer Verbel Damas, Co-Owner, The Food Rock Food Truck.

Their faith, love, and a little bit of seasoning lead Chef JD and his wife Jennifer Damas to open up their dream, (PHOTOS: The Food Rock, Food Truck. )

“With the food truck we go all over, with the food truck we get to meet so many people, and they’ve been awesome. You know the smiles on their faces while they are eating, fun with the kids, I’m like wow, this is what we were meant for,” said Chef JD.

Not only with a big family and community who supports them, but the Damas family also says there's a real meaning behind each meal they make.

“You know, have a different aspect of life instead of the worry the chaos the fear, it’s touching I get to see other peoples lives, touch other peoples lives, by giving them the meal they love but also being a part of it,” said Jennifer Damas.

Telling me with one plate at a time, they continue to overcome the adversities the pandemic has brought not only onto them but the entire community they serve.

“Just get out there and do what you love to do, don't be afraid, to involve God in your plans and see what happens,” said Chef JD.

“That no matter what life throws at you, you can always get through it. You can always get right back up on your feet and do it all over again, and it’s even better when you have a partner in crime to lift each other up,” said Jennifer Damas.

Now the couple is planning to open their own restaurant in mid-June but in the meantime to head to The Food Rock Food Truck's Facebook page for more information on location, hours, and menu.

